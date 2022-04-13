Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) to Post $2.56 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) will post $2.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.32. Willis Towers Watson Public posted earnings of $3.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year earnings of $13.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.33 to $14.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.39 to $16.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.32. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 44.19%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.88, for a total value of $331,632.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $729,102.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,012. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $233.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,564. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $199.78 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.87%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

