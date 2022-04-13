Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.22 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will report sales of $23.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $23.80 billion. Bank of America reported sales of $22.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year sales of $93.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.83 billion to $95.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $100.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $96.12 billion to $105.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average of $44.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

