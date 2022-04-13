Zacks: Analysts Expect Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enfusion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enfusion.
Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02).
ENFN stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.89. 91,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,600. Enfusion has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Enfusion Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

