Zacks: Analysts Expect Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enfusion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enfusion.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENFN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enfusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

ENFN stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.89. 91,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,600. Enfusion has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

