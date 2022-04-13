Zacks: Analysts Expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. First Bank reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 35.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRBA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRBA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 106.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 72.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 92.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of First Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000.

First Bank stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $262.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. First Bank has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $15.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

