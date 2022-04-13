Zacks: Analysts Expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $282.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) will announce $282.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $281.10 million and the highest is $283.00 million. Interface reported sales of $253.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $339.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.67 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Interface’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

TILE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interface in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ TILE opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.88. Interface has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.26%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interface by 28.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Interface by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Interface during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Interface during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Interface during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

