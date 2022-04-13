Zacks: Analysts Expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Announce -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Protagonist Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($2.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.85) to ($2.88). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 458.94% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTGX stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.75. 3,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,631. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.34.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

