Zacks: Analysts Expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.45 Million

Brokerages predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) will report sales of $62.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $62.90 million. Southside Bancshares reported sales of $62.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $261.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.70 million to $261.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $278.10 million, with estimates ranging from $275.40 million to $280.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBSI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $78,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 42,262 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

SBSI stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.82. 87,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,476. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.33. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $45.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

