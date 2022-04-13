Zacks: Analysts Expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands reported earnings per share of $1.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.92 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $757.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

Shares of NYSE:SPB traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,170. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.94 and its 200-day moving average is $94.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

