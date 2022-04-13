Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.15). Bill.com reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bill.com.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BILL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.65.

Shares of BILL stock traded up $6.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.49. 36,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,167. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $128.00 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.04 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total value of $1,560,428.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total value of $2,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,824 shares of company stock worth $20,456,481 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 208.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (BILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.