Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) to announce $21.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.50 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full year sales of $111.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $114.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $238.24 million, with estimates ranging from $230.20 million to $246.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover indie Semiconductor.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

INDI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

In related news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,515.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $85,231.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,177. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 219,213 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 59,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 33,665 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INDI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.05. 26,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,329. The company has a market cap of $916.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.26. indie Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70.

About indie Semiconductor (Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions. It offers its solution for advanced driver assistance systems, including light detection and ranging, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on indie Semiconductor (INDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.