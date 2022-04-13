Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) to announce $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. ManpowerGroup posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year earnings of $8.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $9.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.83 to $11.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAN shares. StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 141,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after purchasing an additional 63,546 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 328.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 543,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 416,355 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,842,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 855,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,667,000 after acquiring an additional 65,789 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.60. 596,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,822. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.80. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $84.32 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07.

About ManpowerGroup (Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.