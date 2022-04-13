Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages predict that New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. New Mountain Finance also reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 74.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $13.64. 342,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,790. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60. New Mountain Finance has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 62.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,432,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after buying an additional 103,352 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the third quarter valued at about $975,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,054,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 14.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 295,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 37,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Mountain Finance (Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in Âdefensive growthÂ industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

