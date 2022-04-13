Zacks: Brokerages Expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) to post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.29. Axalta Coating Systems reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

AXTA stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.27. 19,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,973. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

In related news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 66,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

