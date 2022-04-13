Zacks: Brokerages Expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) to post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GAN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.08). GAN posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10). GAN had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 242.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on GAN from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on GAN from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities lowered GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of GAN stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.67. 415,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,195. GAN has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in GAN by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GAN by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after buying an additional 284,252 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in GAN by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in GAN by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 893,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after buying an additional 248,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GAN by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

