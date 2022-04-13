Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $368.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) will announce $368.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $363.80 million to $371.30 million. Hilltop posted sales of $523.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.11 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.30%. Hilltop’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

HTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilltop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.70.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $39.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTH. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop (Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilltop (HTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.