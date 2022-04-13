Zacks: Brokerages Expect Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.08. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.58 million.

PYCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycor HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at $121,066,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter valued at $93,661,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,790,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,203 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $69,533,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter worth $55,895,000. Institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYCR traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.59. 9,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,064. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.51. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

