Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. The Company seeks to differentiate itself by integrating its expertise in device physics, process technology, design and advanced packaging to optimize product performance and cost. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume end-market applications, such as notebooks, netbooks, flat panel displays, mobile phone battery packs, set-top boxes, portable media players and power supplies. The products are incorporated into devices by original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. The Company utilizes third-party foundries for all of its wafer fabrication and it deploys and implements its proprietary MOSFET processes at these third party foundries. The Company relies upon its in-house capacity and an associated provider for most of its packaging and testing requirements. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.35. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $69.99.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.82% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $200,354.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,111,863. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,254.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

