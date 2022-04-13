Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company. It is focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, medical aesthetics and on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for orthobiologics and advanced wound care markets. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., formerly knonw as CollPlant Holdings Ltd., is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

NASDAQ:CLGN opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $54.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -964.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22.

CollPlant Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:CLGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.

