Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a multi-line insurance provider. It offers a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services for individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies and multinational corporations. The Company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Global Life and Farmers. Its General Insurance segment provides property and casualty products and services for individual and commercial customers. Its Global Life segment offers life insurance, investments, savings and pensions solutions to international and expatriate investors, corporate customers and private banks. Its Farmers segment includes Farmers Re and Farmers Management Services, through which it manages the Farmers Exchanges, as well as Foremost, Bristol West and 21st Century products in the United States. Zurich Insurance Group Limited, formerly known as Zurich Financial Services Limited, is based in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 445 to CHF 480 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Zurich Insurance Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $267.50.

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.98. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 20.75 and a quick ratio of 20.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1687 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

