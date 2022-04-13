Zacks Investment Research Lowers DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DICE Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ DICE opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94. DICE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 29.77, a current ratio of 29.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DICE. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,592,000. Northpond Ventures LLC bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,343,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $103,129,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,627,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DICE Therapeutics (DICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.