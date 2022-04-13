Zacks Investment Research Lowers Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is based in DRESDEN, N.Y. “

GREE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Greenidge Generation in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Greenidge Generation from $82.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Greenidge Generation stock opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.54. Greenidge Generation has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $60.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Greenidge Generation by 10,180.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its position in Greenidge Generation by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Greenidge Generation in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates an integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility in the Town of Torrey, New York. It owns and operates data centers for bitcoin mining and blockchain services. As of September 30, 2021, the company had approximately 15,300 miners. It also generates and distributes electricity through a natural gas power generation facility with an installed capacity of 106 megawatt located in New York.

