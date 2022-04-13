Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) to “Hold”

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benson Hill Inc. is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc., formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Benson Hill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

BHIL stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58. Benson Hill has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $43.72 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Benson Hill will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter worth $3,708,000. Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,654,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,348,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Benson Hill during the third quarter worth approximately $847,000. Institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

