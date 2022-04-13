Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital cut shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.70 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of KLDO opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Kaleido Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $788,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 15,593 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaleido Biosciences (Get Rating)

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.