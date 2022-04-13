Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) to “Hold”

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFTGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lument Finance Trust Inc. is a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA and is a national brand in commercial real estate finance. The company delivers capital solutions customized for investors in multifamily, affordable housing and seniors housing and healthcare real estate. It also offers a suite of proprietary commercial lending, investment banking and investment management solutions. Lument Finance Trust Inc., formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LFT. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Lument Finance Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.35.

NYSE:LFT opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. Lument Finance Trust has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $141.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 27.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In related news, Director James Christopher Hunt bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Peter Flynn bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $99,690. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 42.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 31,438 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 57.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 41,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lument Finance Trust (LFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.