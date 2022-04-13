Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lument Finance Trust Inc. is a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA and is a national brand in commercial real estate finance. The company delivers capital solutions customized for investors in multifamily, affordable housing and seniors housing and healthcare real estate. It also offers a suite of proprietary commercial lending, investment banking and investment management solutions. Lument Finance Trust Inc., formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LFT. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Lument Finance Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.35.

NYSE:LFT opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. Lument Finance Trust has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $141.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 27.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In related news, Director James Christopher Hunt bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Peter Flynn bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $99,690. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 42.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 31,438 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 57.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 41,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lument Finance Trust (LFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.