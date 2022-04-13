Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Hold

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.32. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $861.23 million, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 211,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 460,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after buying an additional 237,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

