Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($1.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.37). Zai Lab posted earnings of ($2.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full year earnings of ($4.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.06) to ($1.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.39) to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zai Lab.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.71.

ZLAB traded up $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.65. 322,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,244. Zai Lab has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $181.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Zai Lab by 232.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,699,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,522 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,928,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,062,000 after buying an additional 1,450,960 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 90.5% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,932,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,052,000 after buying an additional 1,393,199 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,393,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,550,000 after buying an additional 685,003 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at $41,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

