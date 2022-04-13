Zelwin (ZLW) One Day Trading Volume Tops $292,936.00

Zelwin (ZLW) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last week, Zelwin has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Zelwin has a market capitalization of $53.01 million and $292,936.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zelwin coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001776 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zelwin alerts:

Devery (EVE) traded up 87,464,104% against the dollar and now trades at $1,108.30 or 0.02685072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00034341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00104074 BTC.

Zelwin Profile

Zelwin is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,331,834 coins. Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com . Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Zelwin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zelwin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zelwin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zelwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zelwin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.