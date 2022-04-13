Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $133.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.81% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zimmer Biomet ended the year 2021 on a dismal note with fourth-quarter and full-year top-and-bottom-line numbers, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. According to the company, both net sales and earnings metrics were negatively impacted by China VBP in Knees, Hips and S.E.T. product categories. In terms of COVID-related hurdles, the company registered business loss in Q4 due to hospital staffing shortages and the global spread of Omicron. In the past year, Zimmer Biomet has underperformed its industry. On a positive note, Zimmer Biomet, in spite of a difficult business scenario in the fourth quarter, was able to drive continued strong demand and momentum for ROSA robotics line globally. In the entire year, the company more than doubled the number of installed ROSAs versus its cumulative total at the end of 2020.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZBH. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.84.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.90. The company had a trading volume of 17,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,235. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 66.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $108.47 and a 1-year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

