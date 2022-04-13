Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
ZVO stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97. Zovio has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $4.05.
About Zovio (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zovio (ZVO)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.