Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Up 7.3%

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $239.44 and last traded at $239.34. 54,420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,775,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.45.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

