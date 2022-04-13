Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,493 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,951 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,055,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,605,000 after purchasing an additional 858,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,480,408 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,613,000 after purchasing an additional 26,019 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,074,033 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,541,000 after purchasing an additional 57,639 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,009,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,242,000 after purchasing an additional 61,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 941,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,006,000 after purchasing an additional 359,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $606,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $82.45 on Wednesday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $84.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 74.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

ORA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Ormat Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.