Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 18,933 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 1,685.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,933 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Affirm were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFRM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 43.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Affirm alerts:

AFRM stock opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.12. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens cut their price objective on Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Affirm from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.12.

Affirm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.