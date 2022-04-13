Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in WestRock by 85.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,178,000 after purchasing an additional 841,418 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in WestRock by 6.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in WestRock by 26.3% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 88,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 18,479 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in WestRock by 147.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.30.

NYSE WRK opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. WestRock has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average of $46.55. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

