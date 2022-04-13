Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $6,042,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,065,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDAY. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $76,550.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $309,256.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.31.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.98 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

