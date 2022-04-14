-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Universal Technical Institute posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.26. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTI. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

UTI stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.57. 224,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,071. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $315.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at $1,589,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 503,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 229,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 93,375 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute (Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.