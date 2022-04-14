-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of HT stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $12.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,188,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 461,134 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,918,000 after acquiring an additional 218,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,493,000. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.