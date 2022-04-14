$0.04 EPS Expected for Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Definitive Healthcare.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.78 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on DH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of DH traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 294,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,224. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Definitive Healthcare (Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Definitive Healthcare (DH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.