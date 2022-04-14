$0.04 EPS Expected for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings. Eldorado Gold reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGO. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE:EGO traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 228,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,130. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.39. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 17.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,543,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 224,437 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 258.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36,274 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 33.8% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 53,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

