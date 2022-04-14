-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. Broadwind posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Broadwind.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of BWEN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 99,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWEN. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Broadwind by 64.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind (Get Rating)

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadwind (BWEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.