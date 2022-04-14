-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Formula One Group’s earnings. Formula One Group reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Formula One Group will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Formula One Group.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.81). Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.07 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

Shares of Formula One Group stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.66. 671,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,701. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average is $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of -84.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 84.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

