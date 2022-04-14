-$0.18 EPS Expected for Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Intrusion posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 244.16% and a negative net margin of 258.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

INTZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Intrusion from $4.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ INTZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,637. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrusion in the third quarter worth $2,650,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 59.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 323,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 120,512 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Intrusion by 44.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intrusion by 8,594.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 263,005 shares during the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

