$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. WillScot Mobile Mini reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WillScot Mobile Mini.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $517.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,739. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Rebecca L. Owen bought 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.34 per share, with a total value of $201,285.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile (Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.