-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZYNE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.74. 7,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,501. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.11. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $6.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 410,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 29,364 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,585,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,345,000 after buying an additional 121,967 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 701.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 270,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 236,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 31,403 shares during the period. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

