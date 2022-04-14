-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) will report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Braze’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Braze will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Braze.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRZE. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.54.

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,678,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper purchased 175,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $6,546,065.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Lloyd Park LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $6,173,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BRZE traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.00. 799,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,813. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.88. Braze has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $98.78.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

