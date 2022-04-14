$0.23 EPS Expected for ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) will post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICICI Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE IBN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.72. 6,749,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,285,067. ICICI Bank has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBN. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 45,692,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,223,000 after buying an additional 17,571,957 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in ICICI Bank by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,620,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308,358 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $89,447,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in ICICI Bank by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,231,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,169 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ICICI Bank by 56.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,498,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life insurance, General insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

