$0.33 EPS Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Keurig Dr Pepper also posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

KDP stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.24. 5,109,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,336,216. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.84.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

