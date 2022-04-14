$0.37 EPS Expected for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) will report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Associated Banc reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Associated Banc.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASB. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $105,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $280,017.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,394 shares of company stock worth $623,240 in the last three months. 3.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $34,414,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,540,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,237,000 after purchasing an additional 375,548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,913,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASB opened at $21.56 on Thursday. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Associated Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated Banc (ASB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.