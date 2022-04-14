$0.37 EPS Expected for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASBGet Rating) will report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Associated Banc reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASB. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $105,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $280,017.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,394 shares of company stock worth $623,240 in the last three months. 3.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $34,414,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,540,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,237,000 after purchasing an additional 375,548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,913,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASB opened at $21.56 on Thursday. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Associated Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated Banc (ASB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.