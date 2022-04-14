-$0.41 EPS Expected for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.55). Evolus reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 315.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.70 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOLS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

In other Evolus news, CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $63,196.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,104 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $70,928.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,571 shares of company stock valued at $503,592 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 10.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 31.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EOLS traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $11.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,551. Evolus has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91. The firm has a market cap of $629.85 million, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 2.19.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

