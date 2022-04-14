$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings. JD.com posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. HSBC lowered their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price target on JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.53.

NASDAQ JD traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.28. The stock had a trading volume of 11,720,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,571,478. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.74 and a 200 day moving average of $72.70. The stock has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.37 and a beta of 0.65. JD.com has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

