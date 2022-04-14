$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) will post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.69 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBCF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $381,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

SBCF traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.87. The stock had a trading volume of 211,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,660. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $39.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average of $35.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

